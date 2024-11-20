Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,065.52. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $91,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLYM opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $843.10 million, a P/E ratio of 928.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

