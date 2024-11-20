PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $121.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.11%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

