Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy Rating

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Prada Trading Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Prada has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.
Prada Company Profile
