Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Pure Cycle stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

