Q3 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Lowered by Roth Capital

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. Roth Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS.
Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $665.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 19.53%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.
Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %
VSTO stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $44.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -245.69 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,448,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,040.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.
