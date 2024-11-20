Quantum Computing Inc. Closes Registered Direct Offering, Raises $40 MillionOn November 18, 2024, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) successfully concluded a registered direct offering, as per a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange C

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Quantum Computing’s 8K filing here.
About Quantum Computing
Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.
