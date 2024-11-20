Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RL. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.1 %

RL stock opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $237.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra set a $171.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

