Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 17.2% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,580,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,972,000 after buying an additional 378,033 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,505,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,689,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,215,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Raymond James by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,024,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,238,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,153,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $162.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $164.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

