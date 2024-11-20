Raymond James Predicts Reduced Earnings for Auto Prop Reit

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

