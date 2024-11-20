Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 13.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,912,000 after buying an additional 1,608,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $75.26.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

