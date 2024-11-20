Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TENX FY2024 Earnings

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.90). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Tenax Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TENX opened at $4.86 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

