Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $130.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $125.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $138.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $117.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $104.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $124.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $137.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $553,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,525.92. This trade represents a 58.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 169.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 116.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.