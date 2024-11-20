Research Analysts Set Expectations for DYAI FY2024 Earnings

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dyadic International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyadic International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyadic International’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Price Performance

Dyadic International stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyadic International

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 149.16% and a negative net margin of 188.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dyadic International stock. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 2.90% of Dyadic International worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 27.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.