Reviewing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB)

Fifth District Savings Bank (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth District Savings Bank and HSBC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HSBC $131.13 billion 0.77 $23.53 billion $6.05 7.65

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth District Savings Bank.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth District Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 HSBC 1 2 0 1 2.25

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fifth District Savings Bank and HSBC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth District Savings Bank and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth District Savings Bank N/A N/A N/A HSBC 15.70% 10.71% 0.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of HSBC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HSBC beats Fifth District Savings Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth District Savings Bank

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc. is based in NEW ORLEANS.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

