Reviewing LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Gladstone Land”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $197.24 million 8.85 $89.74 million $2.33 16.55 Gladstone Land $90.40 million 4.79 $14.56 million ($0.26) -46.04

Profitability

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Gladstone Land is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LTC Properties and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 48.77% 10.49% 5.44% Gladstone Land 16.45% 2.05% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LTC Properties and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Gladstone Land 0 3 1 0 2.25

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Gladstone Land has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.49%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. LTC Properties pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Land pays out -215.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Gladstone Land on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land’s farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company’s fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.