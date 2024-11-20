Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives $61.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RVMD. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,517,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,320 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,988.80. The trade was a 27.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,638.10. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $56.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.40. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

