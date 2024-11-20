RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

