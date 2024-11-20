RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 6,332,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,528,921 shares.The stock last traded at $1.79 and had previously closed at $1.69.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
