RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. 6,332,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,528,921 shares.The stock last traded at $1.79 and had previously closed at $1.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.