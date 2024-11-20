Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.42 and its 200 day moving average is $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

