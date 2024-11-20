Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $73.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.07. Roku has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This represents a 83.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,240 shares of company stock worth $6,729,582. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Roku by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 352.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 507,643 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 470.2% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after acquiring an additional 445,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after acquiring an additional 244,793 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

