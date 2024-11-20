Roth Capital Predicts Higher Earnings for Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SRTS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 128.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 93,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

