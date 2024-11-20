Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$172.00 to C$188.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$157.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.08.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$171.69 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$115.57 and a 52-week high of C$175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$169.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$155.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.3454675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 7,500 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.96, for a total value of C$1,252,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,174.03. This trade represents a 99.67 % decrease in their position. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total value of C$12,320,115.24. Insiders sold 144,770 shares of company stock worth $23,959,265 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

