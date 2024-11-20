Royce & Associates LP Acquires 31,482 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,482 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after buying an additional 7,241,400 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,783.80. This trade represents a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,808 shares of company stock valued at $751,277 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

