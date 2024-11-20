Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,955 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $956.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

