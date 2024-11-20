Royce & Associates LP Buys 6,256 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,700,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Arch Resources during the first quarter worth $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.60.

Arch Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.53. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.44 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

