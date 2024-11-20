Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,414 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $129,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,534 shares in the company, valued at $14,005,440. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $453,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,301,638.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,464 shares of company stock worth $6,698,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $208.49 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

