Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.31% of MaxCyte worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in MaxCyte by 33.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 64.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $351.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley C. Erck sold 29,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $118,174.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,398.46. This represents a 9.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,374 shares of company stock worth $233,797. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.