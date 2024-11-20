Royce & Associates LP Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 102.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,321 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Standard BioTools worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,775,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard BioTools

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 292,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $622,173.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,625,821 shares in the company, valued at $114,222,998.73. The trade was a 0.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $562.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

