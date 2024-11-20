Royce & Associates LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 976,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 191,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 467,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 13.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USNA opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.81.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

