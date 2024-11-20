Royce & Associates LP Has $1.55 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.10% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $87.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

