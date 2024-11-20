Royce & Associates LP Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ATS were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ATS by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ATS by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ATS by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ATS by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. ATS Co. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

