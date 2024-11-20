Royce & Associates LP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KKR opened at $152.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

