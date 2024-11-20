Royce & Associates LP Has $2.73 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.42% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,907,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,078,000 after buying an additional 1,701,452 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,571,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,097 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

IRWD opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $609.71 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

