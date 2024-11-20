Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,357,624 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.61% of Manitex International worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTX. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.80 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

