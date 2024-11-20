Royce & Associates LP Lowers Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in REX American Resources by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 440.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,207 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a market cap of $772.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REX

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.