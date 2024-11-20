Royce & Associates LP Purchases 51,041 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

View Our Latest Report on DXC

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.