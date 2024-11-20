Royce & Associates LP Purchases 8,727 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 115.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 54.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 98.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Yelp from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

YELP opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. This represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,694,083.16. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $1,105,937. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

