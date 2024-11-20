Royce & Associates LP Sells 28,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Oceaneering International worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OII. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Oceaneering International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,348,000 after buying an additional 117,503 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 25.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

