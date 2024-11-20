Royce & Associates LP Sells 87,963 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 254,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 87,963 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Riverview Bancorp were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RVSB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a PE ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.47%. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

