Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 107.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,117,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after acquiring an additional 579,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2,978.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 184,841 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 293.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $106.38 and a 52-week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BCC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

