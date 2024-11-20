Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter worth $235,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

BPRN opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $249.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.59. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

