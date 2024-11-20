Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RxSight were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RXST. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 63.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RxSight by 21.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In related news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $504,106.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,259,066.27. The trade was a 2.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $163,277.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,096.82. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $2,603,950. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RxSight Stock Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RxSight

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.