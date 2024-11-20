Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Trading Down 12.7% – What’s Next?

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.10 and last traded at 1.10. Approximately 6,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.26.

Rural Funds Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.32.

About Rural Funds Group

(Get Free Report)

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.