Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,800,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 1,915.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,777 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,915,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,298,000 after acquiring an additional 62,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $159.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.09 and a 12-month high of $170.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on R. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on R

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.