SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $18,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $49,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

SBAC opened at $219.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.68. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.23.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

