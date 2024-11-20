SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $6.65 on Monday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.
About SeaChange International
