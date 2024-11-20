Seaport Res Ptn Issues Pessimistic Outlook for HP Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE:HP opened at $33.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,826,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,302,000 after buying an additional 327,802 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after buying an additional 471,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

