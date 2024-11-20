SEA’s (SE) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Shares of SE opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 757.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEA has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $117.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

