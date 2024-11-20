Semler Scientific Announces Updates on Bitcoin Holdings and Equity Offering Program

On November 18, 2024, Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) made significant announcements regarding updates related to its bitcoin holdings, equity offering activities, and the introduction of a new key performance indicator, “BTC Yield.” These updates were detailed in a press release issued by the company as part of their Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bitcoin Holdings and Activities

During the period between November 6, 2024, and November 15, 2024, Semler Scientific acquired 215 bitcoins for $17.7 million, with an average price per bitcoin of $82,502, inclusive of fees and expenses. The company’s total bitcoin holdings as of November 15 stood at 1,273 bitcoins, acquired at an average price of $69,682 per bitcoin.

Equity Offering ProgramSemler Scientific, as previously disclosed in its registration statement on Form S-3, engaged in an At-The-Market equity offering program with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. The company had sold 505,544 shares under the Sales Agreement as of November 15, 2024, resulting in aggregate net proceeds of $21.5 million, after deducting sales commissions.

BTC Yield as a Key Performance Indicator

A notable introduction in the recent disclosures was the BTC Yield, a key performance indicator adopted by Semler Scientific. This metric reflects the percentage change period-to-period of the ratio between the company’s bitcoin holdings and its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding. Semler Scientific reported a BTC Yield of 37.3% from July 1, 2024, to November 15, 2024, since adopting the bitcoin treasury strategy earlier in the year.

Focus on Strategy and Accretive Value

Eric Semler, Chairman of Semler Scientific, emphasized the company’s achievement of a BTC Yield of 37.3%, illustrating substantial bitcoin accretion for stakeholders. This metric is utilized by Semler Scientific to evaluate the effectiveness of its strategy in acquiring bitcoin in a manner deemed beneficial to shareholders.

Importance of BTC Yield

Semler Scientific clarified that BTC Yield is a specific performance measure intended to complement investors’ understanding of the company’s decisions regarding the acquisition of bitcoin using equity capital. The company highlighted that BTC Yield is not equivalent to traditional financial yields and should be interpreted in the context of its unique strategy and objectives.

Investor Caution and Financial Disclosure

The company reminded investors to rely on its financial statements and SEC filings for comprehensive information. Semler Scientific underscored that BTC Yield is a supplementary metric, not a substitute for traditional financial measures, and cautioned that it should be understood within its limited scope and potential limitations.

Semler Scientific continues to position itself at the forefront of healthcare technology while actively managing its bitcoin holdings and equity offerings to create value for its shareholders. For further details, interested parties can refer to the company’s official SEC filings or visit its website for additional information.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Semler Scientific’s 8K filing here.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

