SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
SenesTech Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of SNES stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.
SenesTech Company Profile
