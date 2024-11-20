SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SNES stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

